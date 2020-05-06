Rakshit Shetty Wants To Finish Punyakoti Script Before Lockdown Ends

Sandalwood simple star Rakshit Shetty is on a winning spree. His last venture was Avane Srimmanarayana, which was a fantasy thriller. The movie earned rave reviews at the box office. After the movie release and success meets across Karnataka, the actor cum director got busy with his next movie titled Charlie 777. The movie marks the directorial debut of Kiranraj.

The actor was shooting in the scenic locales of Rajasthan for the movie. He also shared a picture from the sets of Charlie 777.

Rakshit Shetty was forced to take a break from the movie after the first schedule of the movie. Now, with coronavirus lockdown, the actor is making the most of the free time to pen script of his next movie Punyakoti.

While the actor spent the first few days of free time catching up on movies and doing a bit of reading up, Rakshit Shetty has now busied himself with writing work. He also has Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaradahe yello and Richie in his kitty. Richie will be directed by PA Rahul.

Rakshit is happy to be holding the pen now and he has revealed that he has already finished writing nearly 50 pages of the story for the movie Punyakoti.

Rakshit Shetty's previous movies include Simple Aagi Ond Love Story, Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana.

The actor hopes to resume shooting for Charlie 777 soon after lockdown ends. The movie's schedule in North India schedule is said to be for anioher 15 days while the rest of the movie will be shot in parts of Mysuru.