Ramya Goes Off The Radar, Again!

Famous Sandalwood actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana has remained an enigma for her fans. Her fans are longing to see her back on the big screen. Ramya has been playing hide and seek making her fans inquisitive about her future plans.



It may be recalled that the actress had kept away from the Cinema industry, social media, and politics after the parliamentary elections. But Ramya reappeared on social media out of the blue making her ardent fans very happy. Now, the actress has again deactivated her Instagram, and Twitter accounts much to the disappointment of her fans. Though the actress was not very much active on the social media platforms like before, she used to share videos of animals.

She used to write about her experience with non-vegetarian foods among other things. She had supported farmers' protests. She had also come in support of Disha Ravi! She had commented about Kangana Ranaut's tweet too. Ramya had once tweeted stating that Bollywood had no spine when it came to backing the farmers' protests Now, Ramya has yet again gone away from the social media.

The movie "Nagara Havu" which was released in 2016 was her last appearance on the screen. Later, there were speculations that she would start a Production house. But the actor has refrained from doing all these besides keeping herself away from politics also. While nobody knows the reason for her withdrawal, we hear that the actress is busy watching web series. Recently, she had tweeted about a movie 'Gantu Moote" on which the actress heaped praises.