Ramya Out, Kollywood Actress In Darshan's Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

Sandalwood Producer Rockline Venkatesh has cleared the air about the speculations which was rife in the media about re-entry of sandalwood queen Ramya.

Ramya, who ruled sandalwood for some year, jumped into politics much to the disappointment of her fans a grew years ago. The actress also became the social media chief of INC and was seen actively tweeting against ruling party leaders. Ramya aka Divya Spandana would be unsparing in her criticism of BJP leader if something were to go wrong.

However, Ramya had gone off the radar for a few months leading to rumours that she was all set to bid adieu to movies and politics to get married. However, the actress is now back on social media and ever since been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other.

There were talks sometime back that Ramys was also making a reentry into movies which thrilled her fans. However, well known Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh has said that the actress will not be a part of his ensuing production "Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka'.

The movie is being directed by Rajendra Singh Baboo with Challenging star Darshan in the lead role. Rockline Venkatesh stated that they have no plans to cast Ramya as they feel that she will not fit into the character and added that the selection for the lead actress in the movie has not yet been finalized.

But the buzz in Gandhinagar circles is that Kollywood Lady Superstar who has been riding high on the success of her recent releases, Nayanthara , is likely to bag the role opposite Darshan in Veera Madakari Nayaka.

The first schedule of the movie was complete in God's own country, Kerala even before corona made its appearance. However, the movie work has been stalled due to the prevailing Corona situation in the state.

The Veera Madakayi Nayaka team has plans to shoot of the movie at different places like Chithradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan. We hear that Sumalatha will also act in this movie along with Darshan. It is not known when the schedules will resume. This movie will have music by Hamsalekha and camera by Ashok Kashyap.