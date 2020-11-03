RangiTaranga Continues To Draw Crowds Even After Re-release

Since Coronavirus infection has not completely subsided, producers are hesitating to release their new movies in theatres. This has proved to be a blessing in disguise for old movies which were super hits.

Hence the Kannada movie "RangiTaranga" has fallen into the list of movies getting re-released in theatres. The movie was released in 2015 with entirely new crew members along with Nirup Bhandari in the lead role directed by his brother Anup Bhandari. Nirup Bhandari had made his debut in sandalwood through this movie.

Leading ladies Avanthika Shetty and Radhika Narayanan also got a break into sandalwood through "RangiTaranga". The movie was again released on October 30, 2020 at various theatres in the state.

The team who got elated about this has shared their happiness on social media. "It is a great feeling that I have acted in a movie which ran successfully for 365 days. This feeling has further increased after hearing that this movie is getting re-released after five years," stated Radhika Narayan.

The best thing about RangiTaranga is that the movie continues to draw people even during the Re-release period, we hear. Good movies are always worth a second watch, right?

Radhika has worked in another super hit movie "Shivaji Surathkal" that was released this year. The other movies which got re-released are Diya, Love Mocktail, Kotigobba 2, Gentleman, KGF Chapter 1. Ranga Nayaki, Sarkari hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragudu, Tagaru, and other movies.

However, the number of people who are thronging theatres are less. But there are chances of an increase in footfall when movies of big stars get released.

Meanwhile, producers of new movies are still in a dilemma whether to release their movies on OTT or in theatres.