Real Star Upendra Having A Feast During Lockdown

Realstar Upendra was recently seen shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster hit Buddhivanta. The movie was also dubbed into Telugu titled Budhimantudu. The film was a laugh riot and fans went ga ga over the movie. Upendra says the sequel will be even better and promises to be a laugh riot too.

Ever since the lockdown begun, Upendra has been spending a lot of time gardening at his farmhouse outside Bengaluru. Now, with him busying himself in the fields, his wife actress Priyanka too is doing her bit to appease him.

If you have closely followed Priyanka's social media handles, then you sure haven't missed the fact she has been busy trying her culinary skills in her kitchen. Not just that, she's even sharing recipes with her fans.

Recently, Priyanka shared a recipe of how to make tomato ric and people just can't stop raving about her culinary skills. Now, the most important thing is Sandalwood actor Upendra is having a whale of a time feasting on all the special foods dished out by his actress wife.