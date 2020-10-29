Release One Movie At A Time, Start With Darshan's Roberrt: Ravichandran

Sandalwood crazy star Ravichandran seems to have his own views and suggestions about the release of movies in theatres in the post-covid era. According to the actor, whichever movie is released only that movie has to run in all the theatres.

If Darshan's upcoming movie 'Roberrt' gets released only that movie has to be screened in all theatres throughout Karnataka, and no other movie should be allowed to screen in any theatre.

"If Roberrt doesn't get released, I will release my movie and only my movie has to run in all the theatres," thus unequivocally stated Ravichandran who is known for his emphatic opinions.

Theatres have been thrown open after government directives. Movies are getting re-released. But according to Ravichandran this is of no avail. Instead, new movies have to be released that too if the movies are of big stars and crowd pullers, people will come to theatres to watch.

"Now, currently Darshan's 'Roberrt' is ready and Darshan has a big fan following, hence let "Roberrt" get released," says Ravichandran.

Now fear of Corona has faded away and movies like "Roberrt" will surely draw audience to the theatres," opines Ravichandran, and adds that no other movie should hit theatres during this movie's exhibition.

If Roberrt doesn't get released I will release "Ravi Bopanna" and only that movie has to be shown in all the theatres. Government has allowed theatres to accommodate only 50 percent audience in theatres and I have no qualms about it. It does not matter even if ten people come to the theatre but only one movie has to be exhibited in all the theatres, will they allow this system?" questions Ravichandran.

There is a good intention behind this suggestion, no other movies should trouble this movie as a result no Producer should suffer losses, hence the movie that is released first should be encouraged, says Ravichandran.

Currently Ravichandran is focused on the movie "Kannadiga" directed by N S Rajkumar after the vacation of lockdown.