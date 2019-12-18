Sandalwood 2019: Highest Grossing Kannada Movies

2019 was a mixed bag for Sandalwood. A few Kannada movies did extremely well while a few ended with a thud at the box office. In 2018, none of our top actor's movies did well which helped other language movies do well at the Karnataka Box Office. However, this year has been quite encouraging for Sandalwood.

In 2019, there were three huge films of Challenging star Darshan and interestingly enough all three became super duper hits and moneyspinners at the box office. We are talking about Kurukshetra, Chakravarthy and his latest release Odeya which is doing well at the ticket window. Now, talking of 2019 Sandalwood movies. Golden Star Ganesh and Century star Shivarajkumar delivered three movies each this year. Now, how did the movies fare at the box office? Let's find out...

Sitarama Kalyana

Newcomer Nikhil Kumara Swamy was pinning a lot of hopes in his upcoming movie Sitarama Kalyana after his debut Jaguar became a box office debacle. Even though the film was released on a grand sale, Nikhil's Sitarama Kalyana sank without a trace at the box office.

Nata Sarvabhowma

Sandalwood Power Star Puneet Rajkumar's much awaited film Nata Sarvabhowma relased amid much fanfare. The film was released a day ahead and fans gave it a rousing reception. Unfortunately, the Appu movie fizzled out at the box office after mixed response from the audience.

Yajamana

Fans' expectations skyrocket each time a Darshan movie is announced. This was Darshan's frst release this year in which Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead. D boss fans gave the film a thumping reception and the movie was a box office hit.

Rustum

Action director Ravivarma's first production was Rustum which saw hattrick hero Shivarajkumar played a cop. Vivek Oberoi played marked his Kannada debut in this film. This had raised expectations among the audience. Yet the film failed to get expected response at the box office.

I Love You

This was Realstar Upendra's comeback movie after is stint in politics. Rachita Ram played the leading lady in this film. One of the songs was a chartbuster and the movie too did well at the ticket window.

Munirathna Kurukshetra

The film became a sensation ever since it went on floors. The multistar cast movie made on a huge budget got a fantastic opening at the box office which sent producers laughing all the way to the bank. Munirathna Kurukshetra was released in 3D and 2D. Darshan's role as Duryodhana was a feast to his fans.

Pailwaan

Pailwaan created a new benchmark and marked an important milestone in Sudeep's career. The film was released simultaneously in five languages.

Geetha

Golden Star Ganesh sported two looks in this film and the hype had raised a lot of expectations. There was a reference to Gokak movement in the movie which also received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Bharate

Murali's fans were waiting with bated breath after Mufti. The film was released in more than theatres.

Odeya

This was the Kannada remake of the Tamil blockbuster Veeram which was a hit too. Odeya is Darshan's third movie this year after Yajamana and Kuruskhetra. The film got a massive opening and still running to packed theatres.



