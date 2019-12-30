Sandalwood Celebrities Remember Dr Vishnuvardhan On 10th Death Anniversary, Vishnu Memorial In Mysuru Soon

Two matinee idols ruled the Sandalwood industry for decades. Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan. While Rajkumar has a memorial built at the Kanteerva Studios in Bengaluru there was a lot of debate over where to construct a memorial for his peer Vishnuvardhan who was equally popular and mesmerised the Kannada audience with his talent. In fact Vishnu was known as the Rajesh Khanna of Sandalwood.

The project had been greatly delayed because of some illegal issues with the land.Now, we hear the hurdles have been cleared. Vishnu's actress wife Bharathi Vishnuvardhan recently met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asking him to speed up the memorial works. Now with all the issues cleared, the land is ready for construction of Vishnuvardhan memorial which will come up at the HD Fort road in Mysuru.

The foundation will be laid soon and this news will certainly make the fans of the actor happy.

Today marks the 10th death anniversary of the late actor and several actors from the Sandalwood fraternity have paid homage to the departed soul on the occasion. Vishnu's family members including his wife Bharathi. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep who was an ardent fan of Vishnuvardhan too shared his thoughts about the late actor. He said that Vishnu and his ideals were still alive in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas and not a day went by without him (Sudeep) remembering the Kate actor.

Vishnuvardhan and son-in-law Anirudh too paid respects to the actor.