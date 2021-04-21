Sandalwood Fans Hail Darshan-Prem Bromance

Sandalwood Lovely Star Prem celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday. Greetings came flowing in from all his fans, friends, and prominent industry people. The actor, who used to celebrate his birthday every year on a grand scale, has made it a low key affair with the members of his family for the past two years due to Coronavirus.

Challenging star Darshan has sent his loving best wishes to Prem on this occasion sharing his photos with Prem. "My best wishes on your birthday. Stylish star Prem! Let all your dreams get fulfilled. My best wishes for all your future projects including Premam Poojyam," tweeted Darshan.

Kannada Challenging star Darshan had worked in Prem's movie "Chowka". Darshan shared the promotional photo of this movie. Prem had appeared in a scene in Darshan's movie "Yajamana". Both of them are good friends and are often seen together.

Meanwhile, Prem has not appeared in any movie after his last appearance in the movie "Life Jothe ond Selfie". It is nearly three years since Prem appeared in a movie. Currently, the actor is busy working in the movie "Premam Poojyam'. Recently, the teaser of this movie has been released. Prem first stepped into tll tinsel world with the movie "Prana". Later the movie "Nenapirali" brought him great success.

His movies like "Pallakki" , "Jothe Jotheyali" and other movies have brought him good name in the industry. 19 years have passed since Prem stepped into sandalwood and let us hope that he will give some more good movies in the coming days.