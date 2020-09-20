Sandalwood most awaited 777 Charlie shoot begins

Bengaluru: Actor turned director Rakshith Shetty, who had kept his fans waiting with curiosity with his different project has finally announced his most awaited project 777 Charlie shooting schedules as the team prepares to resume the filming. The project was on hold due to COVID pandemic and was waiting for the proper guideline for the government.

Now the team has planned their next schedules as director Kiranraj on Saturday announced that the team is ready to follow the guidelines set by the government, to begin shooting indoors in Bengaluru, at a set they are preparing at a studio near Nelamangala.

The sources close to the team says "777 Charlie shooting is almost in its final stage with only 30 days of scheduled left. It has been divided as six days in the city, following which some parts will be shot in Kodaikanal. The subsequent schedule will happen in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir. Team is glad to get back to the shoot that they were waiting for".

Rakshit Shetty plays a character called Dharma in 777 Charlie. The movie also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Dharamanna Kadur and Raj B Shetty. The movie is presented by Pushkar Films, and jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. It has music composed by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Aravind Kashyap, and editing by Pratheek Shetty.

Director Kiranraj K and members of the technical crew, who were restricted indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak all these days, are busy with the shooting plan. "Planning our next schedules as we prepare to resume the filming of 777 Charlie. Cannot wait to get back on the sets after a long break" says Kiranraj K, director.

According to the reports 777 Charlie, to see a pan-India release, which will be simultaneously dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Movie has dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh and will be the directorial debut of Krianraj.

It was reported earlier that the 777 Charlie team was facing the biggest challenge about shooting the climax, which requires a snowfall backdrop. Now the team claims to be planning back to the shoot at the right time, and in perfect weather. Team will be travelling up north in November when the snowfall begins.