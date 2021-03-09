Sandalwood Producer's House Raided in Drugs Case

The Drugs racket scandal in Sandalwood is taking a different turn every day as the investigation seems to be making headway!



The Govindapura police raided the house of a Sandalwood Producer Shankara Gowda. It may be recalled that recently the police had also raided the house of one of the former contestants of Bigg Boss by name Mastan.

Based on the information provided by Mastan, police have raided the house and office of this filmmaker who had produced Komal starrer "Kempe Gowda 2'.

The office of Shankara Gowda is situated in Sanjay Nagar. We hear that Shankara Gowda was present in the office when the raid took place. Many famous names of Sandalwood are being heard in this drugs scandal. Two famous actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were jailed for some months in this connection. Now, both the stars have come out of the jail on conditional bail. Ragini has already resumed shooting for a Kannada movie and has even announced she has some more assignments in her kitty about which she is going to take a call after selecting good stories which spread good messages to the society.



Other famous actors like Diganth, Aindritha Rai, Geetha Bhat, have also faced enquiry in connection with this drug racket. Sandalwood producer and director Indrajith Lankesh was the one who first blew the whistle about the drugs menace in the Sandalwood industry.

A social activist by name Prashanth Sambargi, currently one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, had also raised his voice through his statements during his press meets against a few actresses who had indulged in drug related activities.

One of the Kannada TV artists was arrested in Mumbai a few months ago. This drug network seems to have spread beyond Karnataka extending even up to Bollywood circles.



