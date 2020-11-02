Sanjay Dutt Flaunts Platinum Blonde Look For KGF Chapter 2

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has conquered cancer is bubbling with enthusiasm and now loving every moment of his life.

The actor who is all set to make his debut in sandalwood, has reveales his look with a new hair style which has drawn the attention of fans on social media.

His fans are thrilled after seeing this avatar of the actor who will be seen in his first Kannada movie. The actor who was affected with lung cancer had raised a concern for the makers of the movie KGF Chapter 2 in which he plays a baddie. People were worried about his recovery. But within a few months, Sanju Baba fought back and now in the pink od his health, enjoying the taste of life so much so that he's experimenting with different hairstyles.

The photos which have gone viral stands testimony to this fact. Now, the 61 year old actor is spending time with his family. The actor's platinum blonde hairdo was shared by his friend and hairstylist Hakim aalim. This has given rise to the speculation that this might be his preparation for the character Adheera in the Yash starrer KGF chapter 2, as the actor is going to resume his shooting for the movie sometime in November.

Sanjay Dutt fans are awestruck and delighted to see his latest look on social medias.