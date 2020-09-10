Sanjjanaa Drops Big Names From Politics, Sandalwood During CCB Inquiry

Close on the heels of Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani's arrest by CCB police, a video of the actor with Rahul Shetty in a party has gone viral. It may be recalled that Rahul Shetty was arrested earlier and based on his input CCB have arrested Sanjana Galrani.

After Sanjjanaa was grilled by the CCB, many interesting facts have come out. We hear that Sanjjanaa has a partnership with the investment company run by Prithvi Shetty. Lakhs of rupees worth transactions have taken place between the two. When the records were dug up, proofs have been obtained on the arrangements of big parties in large hotels.

CCB, while searching for the root of the drug racket, had arrested drug peddlers Rahul Shetty and Prithvi Shetty and based on their statements they had raided the house of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. Now, we learn that Sanjjanaa will undergo some medical examinations at the KC General hospital. Rumours are rife about further arrests of some lead actors in Sandalwood. But some people in the industry are wondering why only female actors are being arrested.

Of late, we also hear that Sanjjanaa threatened the CCB police telling them that she knows some big politicians and even is said to have thrown some names. 8 ACMM court has ordered for five days custody of the actor.

During the raid, Sanjjanaa is said to have pleaded innocence and created a scene by resisting the Search team from carrying out their duties. But after showing the search warrant, the actor is said to have allowed the team to conduct the search.

She has alleged that she is being targeted. The CCB team has said that Sanjjanaa tried to tell them that she is close to many big politicians but the team didn't care and performed their duty.

She also tried to contact her lawyers but CCB picked her up and took her to the main CCB office after the search. After her Inquiry, she was sent to a women rehabilitation centre where actor Ragini Dwivedi is also lodged. Now the enquiries will be conducted separately for them. Sanjjanaa, who was confidently telling that she had no connections with the drug racket, kept quiet after the officers showed her the evidence.