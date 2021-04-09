Shivanna Signs Pogaru Director's Multistarrer With Nikhil Kumaraswamy?

Shivarajkumar is the busiest actor in Sandalwood. He keeps signing one project after another and such is the demand for the actor. Now, we hear that the actor has given green signal for one more movie with Nikhil Kumara Swamy. It is not new for Shivarajkumar to share screen space with other actors in multistarrer movies. Earlier, he has worked alongside with Ramesh Aravind, Ravichandran, Jaggesh and many other famous actors. Recently, he had appeared with actor Sudeep in "Villain" and Sri Murali in "Mufti".

Currently, Shivanna is working with Prithvi Amber and Dhananjay in the movie "Shivappa". Soon, he will join the sets of the multistarrer.

Nikhil Kumara Swamy is most likely to share screen space with this actor if all goes well. The movie, which will be directed by Nanda Kishore, will be produced in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously.

It may be recalled that Nanda Kishore had directed hit Movies like "Ranna" "Adhyaksha" and "Pogaru". This movie will be Bankrolled by Gowtham Reddy, Keerthi Chilkuri, and Vivek Reddy. Priya Darshini Ram is currently working on the script for this movie. The makers have decided to produce this high budget movie under the banner "Melodrama Studios".

We hear that extensive discussions are going on about Nikhil taking part in this movie. The movie with Nikhil Kumara Swamy and Shivanna combination is likely to be announced officially on April 24, which happens to be late Shivanna's father and legendary actor late Dr Rajkumar's birthday.

Meanwhile, Nanda Kishore has given his consent to direct a movie called "Dubaari" for Dhruva Sarja and another movie for producer K Manju's son Shreyas Manju.

Hence a debate is going on about when will Shivarajkumar and Nikhil Kumara Swamy movie will commence production. Now, Shivarajkumar's movie "Bhajarangi-2" is ready for release. A song from this movie will be released on April 9.

By the way, Shivarajkumar's 125th movie "Veda" which will be helmed by Harsha has also been announced. On the other hand, Nikhil Kumara Swamy is busy working for his movie "Rider".