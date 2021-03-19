Shivanna Wants To Work With Sudeep Again!

A silver jubilee function was arranged on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of Kichcha Sudeep's cinema journey in the film industry by the "Kotigobba 3' team. The chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa along with hattrick hero Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, Ravishankar,, producer Rockline Venkatesh and other prominent personalities of the Sandalwood were present on this occasion.

During this evening function, hattrick hero Shivarajkumar expressed his desire to act with Kichcha Sudeep in a multi star cast movie. It may be recalled that this actor had shared screen space with Sudeep in a movie called "Villain" directed by Prem of Jogi fame. The movie had hit the screens with huge expectations. But several controvarsies erupted with Sudeep's fans blaming Prem about some sequences in the movie.

Now, it remains to be seen if Shivarajkumar's dream gets fructified. Sudeep's movies "Vikranth Rona" and "Kotigobba 3" are awaiting release on the big screens. A grand event was arranged on the occasion of Sudeep's completion of 25 years in the industry at the famed Dubai's Burj khalifa building. The teasers of these movies were displayed on this tallest building of the world.

Meanwhile, V Ravichandran who spoke on the occasion, has urged Sudeep to carry others also in the industry along with him. In fact he made an appeal to all the top actors of Sandalwood to produce three movies a year so that industry would grow.