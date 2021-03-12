Shivanna's First Look in 125th Movie Veda Out On Shivaratri

Sandalwood Century Star Shivarajkumar entered the 35th year of his cinema journey in the month of February this year and his fans greeted him profusely while celebrating this occasion.



Currently, the actor is working in the movie "Shivappa". The actor had announced that he has signed a movie with Yogaraj Bhat. His fans are speculating that this would be the actor's 125th movie.

But Shivarajkumar who came live on his facebook on Wednesday for a brief period has revealed that he would be announcing his 125th movie on Shivaratri with all the details like the title, name of the movie, Director, Production house, and the cast. He also has stated that a poster of this movie would also be displayed during this occasion.

True to his promise the makers of his 125th movie released Shivanna's first look. Shivanna has joined hands with A Harsha for his next and the movie has been titled Veda.

"You have blessed and welcomed my 124 movies. I am confident that you will continue to shower the same love and blessings for my 125th movie also. I have desired to share the details of my 125th movie on a special day. Hence we will be sharing them on the holy Shivaratri. My greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of Shivaratri," thus stated Shivarajkumar on his facebook. Shivarajkumar is now shooting for the movie 'Shivappa' along with Dolly Dhananjay, and Prithvi Amber in the star cast.