Shivarajkumar Among Sandalwood Actors To Join PM Modi's Diya Jalao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of India to light a lamp on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes in a symbolic gesture to drive away the darkness created by the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

While citizens of the country bowed down to the request of the PM and switched off their lights and lit a candle/lamp, celebrities too were not far behind.

Movie celebrities cutting across film industries — Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood too joined PM Modi's Diya Jalao campaign.

In sandalwood, hattrick hero Shivarajkumar too expressed his solidarity with the people of the country saying he was also very much determined to join the fight against coronavirus. A picture of century star Shivanna holding a lamp has gone viral.

Pictures of Tollywood celebrities, Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Kollywood star Rajinikanth, Mollywood star Mohan Lal too are being widely circulated on social media.