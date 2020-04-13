Shivarajkumar Pays Tributes To Dr Rajkumar On 14th Death Anniversary

Today is Kannada Matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's death anniversary. It was on this day 14 years ago that the legendary Kannada actor passed away.

Generally, the Dr Rajkumar memorial in Bengaluru is crowded through the year and on this day particularly, and on his birth anniversary too, the memorial is filled with people. But thanks to the lockdown imposed around the country to contain the spread of coronavirus which has claimed close to a lakh people across the globe, the day was marked on low key.

However, Dr Rajkumar's eldest son Shivarajkumar offered tributes to the departed soul at his memorial in Bengaluru. The hattrick hero spoke to media persons after paying rich tributes to his father and said that the family never once feels the absence of the late actor as his eyes are still watching the world. It may be recalled that Dr Rajkumar had pledged his eyes as a part of organ donation before his death.

Speaking on the Occasion, Shivanna, as he's nicknamed by fans, urged people not to step out of their homes. He said that even though he knew that people missed a chance to visit the memorial this year, health was priority and the stricter people were in following government orders, the sooner we will get out the situation.