Soon, A Kannada Movie on Jarkiholi CD Gate

Filmmakers are always looking for inspiration from real life incidents to make a movie. They love to make movies on hot topics that have taken the Nation or society by storm. Whenever news go viral on social media, the first ones to sit up and take notice are the filmmakers. Sometimes they make them more sensational by adding masala to make it more commercial. It may be in the form of biopics or movies based on some incidents in the lives of famous people.

"Dirty Picture", "No onwe killed Jessica" "Mahanati" and the upcoming biopic which is being made based on the life story of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa to name a few.

Titles of the movies get registered in advance at the film chamber of commerce the moment something catches the attention of a filmmaker.

Now, in view of the prevailing political situation in Karnataka, a title called "CD Lady" is said to have been registered at the Karnataka film chamber of commerce by Sandesh Nagaraj production house.

Since this name is registered by a famous Production house, we can be rest assured that this movie will be made for sure. This CD episode which has created uproar in Karnataka state politics has resulted in the resignation of a minister called Jarakiholi, from Karnataka cabinet.

"There is a conspiracy involved against me in this CD gate episode. There is a famous political leader behind this. I will see that he is sent to jail " thus roared Jarakiholi, who is at the centre of this controversy.

This is said to be a "Honey trap" case the and SIT haa questioned a few accused in this connection and even released them already. The woman who is believed to be in the CD also released a new video in which she has alleged that Jarakiholi had cheated her after assuring that he would get her a job. The SIT which is investigating this case is searching for the woman who is now elusive.