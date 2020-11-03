SPB To Come Alive On Screen In Kannada Version Of Mithunam

Well known playback singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who recently passed away is the heart throb of music lovers. SPB is not only known for his amazing renditions of songs but the singer has also worked in more than 70 movies in different languages in pivotal roles. Now we hear that the Telugu movie

"Mithunam" was one movie in which the star singer had acted. Now, we hear that the film is getting dubbed into kannada language. The Telugu movie which was released 8 years ago, got a very good response from the audience. The movie had senior actress Lakshmi in the female lead role.

The movie was based on the novel written by Ramana. Director, actor, and writer Tanikella Bharani adapted this novel and made it into a movie. The Producer of this movie Ananda Muyida Rao himself has planned to dub this movie and release in Kannada.

The dubbing work is going on at a studio which belongs to Gururaj of Sound of Music. The lyrics and dialogues are written by Chikkaballapur Varada Raju. The makers are planning to release the movie throughout the state in the month of December after the completion of the dubbing work.

Though we usually see the dubbed movies which are recently produced, this movie seems to be an exception as it is getting released 8 years after its production. The movie is named as Mithuna in Kannada. We can see only SPB and Lakshmi in this movie which happens to be the special feature. These two characters are whole and sole of the movie. The movie had won four state awards. Swara Veenapani has scored music for this movie. SPB had sung one of the five songs in Mithunam

The moment we hear the name SPB we are reminded of thousands of songs he has rendered in different languages. But there was a wonderful actor in him, as a result the singer used to take part in shooting amidst his hectic music commitments. SPB, who started singing in 1966 for films, got into acting through a Telugu movie in 1969. Since then he has worked in many movies in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages.