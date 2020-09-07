Sportsbra Controversy: Samyuktha Hegde Hails Social Media After Kavitha Reddy Apology

Congress spokeswoman Kavitha Reddy has tendered her unconditional apology in connection with the moral policing episode to Samyukta Hegde, and the latter has accepted her apologies and thanked those who came together to stand against such moral policing.

There were wide range of protests supporting Sandalwood actress Samyukta Hegde who was the victim of the incidence. Many were even pressurising her on social media to arrest Kavitha Reddy.

Many noted film personalities like Jaggesh, actress Ramya, director Simple Suni, Santhosh Anandram, Parul Yadav, Meghana ganvkar, together with politicians had come out in support of the actress.

Now, Kavitha Reddy who has repented her mistake and apologised via video Twitter. "I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman I own up to and sincerely apologize to @SamyukthaHegde" n her friends" thus stated Kavitha Reddy.

While responding to Kavitha Reddy's tweet Samyukta Hegde has tweeted in a positive way with a 'bury the hatchet attitude. "The need for women to feel safe and comfortable is so important and I am grateful that so many of us came together to take a stand on moral policing. Social media had such a huge role to play in it," she said.

It may be recalled that when Samyukta Hegde and her friends were working out at a park, Kavitha Reddy took objection to the dress that Samyukta was wearing and had attacked her friends. Samyukta had posted the video of this incident on a microblogging site which had gone viral. Now after Kavitha Reddy apologized Samyukta Hegde has stated thus. "I have seen and read it and hope that we can all move past this incident. I want society to be a safe space for everyone". The actor was elated to learn that this issue was resolved so quickly.