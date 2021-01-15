Sudeep Gifts Royal Enfield To Bodyguard On Sankranthi

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is known to show concern for the people around him besides his family. The Kannada star is also into a lot of philanthropic activities.

In a latest surprise, we hear that Sudeep has given a special gift to his body guard Saikiran on the occasion of Sankranthi festival.

Sudeep has gifted Saikiran a black coloured Royal Enfield bullet bike which Saikiran likes the most. Sai Kiran, who spoke about this with media said that he is wonderstruck and thrilled by this surprise gift from the actor. "I will make my first ride on this bike with Sudeep on by back," said Saikiran.

"I have been a Sudeep fan from the days of his famous movie 'Sparsha'. I have been working with him for the past six years. I am indebted to Sudeep and his family," said Saikiran.

Recently, Sudeep who visited Chamundi hills to help a handicapped person whom he met on the way. He rendered some financial assistance to that person. Sudeep has taken up some social service activities through Kichcha Charitable Trust.

Kichcha Sudeep will be next seen in his movie Phantom. Most portions of the movie has been shot in Hyderabad. The actor is also looking forward to hosting another brand new season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Meanwhile, the makers of Real Star Upendra's much talked about movie Kabzaa announced on Sankranthi that Kichcha Sudeep will be playing a key role in the movie. The duo had earlier worked together in a movie titled Mukunda Murari, a remake of the hit Hindi flick Oh My God starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The movie was also remade into Telugu with Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh playing the lead characters.