Sudeep Hails Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidhare Teaser: Watch Video

Every movie needs publicity after the end product is ready. We have seen many movies that have vanished from theatres due to lack of publicity in spite of very good content. Now, we hear about a movie which is creating a huge buzz purely because of its promotional technique.

Many Sandalwood actors are overwhelmed after they saw the way in which the promotional activities are being carried out for the movie "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare". Earlier, the first look of the poster of the movie was released by Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Now, Kichcha Sudeep released the teaser of this movie. Earlier, the team had announced that the teaser of the movie "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" would be released above world's tallest building Burj Khalifa just like the title Logo of the movie 'Vikrant Rona' was released. It was also said that the teaser would be released by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep.

But now, the team has gone way ahead and has created a teaser as if it is being shot on some other planet. Actor Sudeep has expressed his joy over the innovative ideas of the team of "Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidhare'.

This movie is helmed by Nithin Krishna Murthy and Ajaneesh Lokanath has scored the music for this movie. The movie is being produced under the banner Gulmohar Films, and Varun Studios. Most of the Production of the movie has been completed. Though the team has not revealed the release date, the teaser suggests that the movie is likely to hit theatres in the month of May.

