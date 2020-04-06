The Curious Case Of Sharmila Mandre's Car Accident

Kannada actress Sharmila Mandre is in a soup. He was recently pulled up by the police for reckless driving at midnight after her car was involved in an accident. The Sandalwood actress also came in for criticism and was trolled heavily for stepping out of her house when the entire world is in a lockdown over coronavirus.

However, the actress has now issued a clarification saying that she was not the one behind the wheel. She is also believed to have claimed to the police that she was not on her way to a party during a lockdown as was being talked about in the media. She says that she called one of her friends Lokesh to drive her to a nearby hospital as she had severe stomach ache and she wanted medicine. She said that she had neither violated the lockdown rules nor was she driving the car at the time of the accident. She has called all the rumours making the rounds on social media baseless.

However, in a new twist to her road mishap tale, it has emerged that another person, close to the actress tried to use the influence of a few public figures to hush up the accident itself. The person in question, is said to have got the vehicle moved soon after the accident. But there are reports that Sharmila got out of the car after the car and was seen on the footpath with her face covered with her handkerchief.

Sharmila says that all these talks have no basis and that she went to the hospital as her she suffered an injury to her neck.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and is probing the incident to find out the actual details. Stay tuned for updates.