This Kannada Actor Sweats it Out With Different Kind Of Workout

Sandalwood actor Sri Murali, like all the other actors, has taken a break from his shooting schedule. He was earlier seen in Madagaja. Mahesh Kumar has directed the movie in which Ashika Ranganath plays the female lead. The makers recently shot parts of the movie in Benaras.

Now, with lockdown in place, all the movie shoots have come to a halt. Actors are finding ways to keep themselves occupied. They also won't keep themselves fit so most actors are staying true to their daily workouts. However, Kannada actor Srimurali has found a different way to sweat it out. He shared a picture of him washing the dishes at home. Lending a helping hand to his wife Vidya, Sriimurali is says washin utensils brings out the sweat in you.

Sandalwood actor Sriimurali made his debut with the film Chandra Chakori way back in 2003. He won the state award for best actor for his role in the film Kanti. He also made news when he revealed his love story on the popular TV show Weekend with Ramesh with the Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind. He will be next seen in Madagaja.