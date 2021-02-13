Valentine’s Day gift: Sandalwood film Preman promises to set the screens on fire

Sandalwood: Love continues to be the main ingredient of most of the Sandalwood films. Keeping with the tradition, on the eve of Valentine's day a new film titled Preman was announced. It will be released in theatres by February 26.



Preman, starring Vishnu Teja, Padma Shree & Yashaswini will have a bunch of newcomers and it's being directed by debut director Shivu Madhugiri. The team claims that the Preman is inspired by a real-life incident in a Bengaluru college. Promising to set the screen on fire, the filmmakers say that Preman will have more than 30 intense kissing scenes.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vishnu Tej, actor and writer, says "We believe real life is the best inspiration for film-makers interested in the subject of love. Incredible love stories happen in plenty of people's lives - the kind of romances that no screenwriter could ever dream up. And sometimes, these experiences become the basis for great movies. So Preman is one such script which is inspired by true incidents in Bengaluru National College."

Preman revolves around the lives of students who are best friends and develops into an intense love drama. Most of the Sandalwood directors usually shy away from intimate scenes and actors are also known to feel uncomfortable about lip-locking. But Preman team plans to set a new trend and will showcase more than 30 intense kissing scenes. "As it is based on a real-life incident in Bengaluru, we are shooting it in different locations like Kundapur and Mangaluru. Kissing scenes as demanded by the script were shot on two lead actors. We have given our best shot and received a good response to the teaser," says Vishnu Teja.

Apart from lead actors, Preman also features some popular actors like Nagendra Sha, Ravi Bhat, Sunetra Pandit, Ramesh Pandit and debut actors like Nandeesh and Chiller Manju. Its music and background score has been composed by Radhakrishna Basur. The camera work has been handled by Devoo. Preman is bankrolled by Sri Bhairaveshwara Combines. The trailer of the film will be out on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine's Day.