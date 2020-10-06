Vasistha's new teaser gets thumbs-up

Bengaluru: Vasistha N Simha, popularly known for his golden voice in Sandalwood, is now all set to entertain with his upcoming film titled 'Kalachakra.' The new teaser of 'Kalachakra' directed by Sumanth Kranthi was released on Monday which received a positive response among the audience.

The 'Kalachakra' team claims that film is based on the psychological thriller, was shot in various locations including Mangaluru and Bengaluru and is ready to hit the screen in few days.

Vasishtha N Simha, who has mostly appeared antagonists and character roles, turned hero with Nagathihalli Chandrakshekar's film titled India v/s England.

The sources close to the actor says, Kalachakra will be giving different shades in Vasishtha career as he will be playing four roles of a man in the age group of 25-60 in this movie.

The music for the 'Kalachakra' is been composed by Guru Kiran and the lyrics were written by Chetan Kumar, Kaviraj and Santosh Nayak. Singers Sanjith Hegde, Kailash Kher and Pancham Halibandi have rendered their voices for the movie's songs.

The cinematography for the film has been done by L M Suri and edited by Sunder Raj. The film sees the action sequences from the stunt director Different Dany while the film offers V Murali's choreography. Apart from Vasishtha N Simha film also has Raksha, Deepak Shetty and Suchindra Prasad in other important roles in the film.

Simha also be making his Telugu debut with debutant director Ashok Teja's Odela Railway Station. He has even begun shooting for the film from September 9.







