Who Is Panna In Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom?

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep starrer "Phantom" is making all the right noises within days after going to sets.

The team has come up with one more surprise. The team which has already released two first look posters of Sudeep and Anup Bhandari who are enacting the roles of Vikranth Rona and Sanju respectively has announced that they would release the poster of one more character by the name "Panna".

Though the filming of this movie had stopped due to COVID, Sudeep and the team resumed the shoot of the movie in one of Hyderabad's famed Studios by complying with all the precautionary measures.

The team which had not disclosed about the character named Panna before, decided to post the said poster on Thursday. Sudeep himself had tweeted about this stating he will be introducing the next character from Phantom, #Panna". More about her will be said by the creator .... @Anup bhandari. Poster out tmrw at 10 am. Let's welcome her to the world of phantom".

Anup had given details about the characters Vikrant Rona and Sanju a few days ago. The director had said that the pivotal character Vikrant Rona is as powerful as the name and had added that what Rona does and why he does cannot be known by anyone but there will be a purpose behind all his acts. However, Sanju's character is quite happy going. After growing up in London, he comes back to his native. He is always cheerful and tries to put a smile on everybody's face and plays pranks on everyone. This way he becomes dear to everyone.

Phantom is being produced by Jack Manju and is helmed by director Anup Bhandari. The camera and music are being handled by David and Ajneesh Lokanath respectively. The movie is being shot in a massive forest setting at Hyderabad Annapurna studios following all the guidelines prescribed by the government.

Fans who were kept in dark about this Panna character had become very inquisitive about the details of the said character. And true to their words, the makers released the character. She's none other than the leading lady of the movie. Have a look at what Kichcha Sudeep wrote on his Twitter along with sharing the first look of the character Panna in Phantom.