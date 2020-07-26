Will Shivarajkumar Follow Megastar Chiranjeevi To Save Sandalwood Workers?

Hatrick hero Shivarajkumar has come forward to fill the void that was created by the demise of senior Kannada iconic actor Ambareesh in Sandalwood. A lot of debate was going on regarding who should lead Sandalwood now and the need of the hour was to get everyone together to reech a consensus on the prevailing internal and external crisis in the kannada film industry.

Over the past few months, actor Shivarajkumar's name was making the rounds and it was heard that he would be taking up the place of late actor Ambareesh. Though many protests were held under his leadership during dubbing and Kaveri river water crisis, no unity was noticed during this struggle.

But, as the industry is plunging into a deep crisis owing to the situation created by the Corona pandemic, many prominent personalities of different wings of the industry have finally selected actor Shivarajkumar as the leader, to carry forward the legacy.

Veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu had stated that there is 200 percent approval from all the people of Sandalwood industry and there is no opposition as such from anybody in this field regarding the leadership of the actor.

Shivarajkumar urged all the people of the industry to become leaders for themselves and said "The one who has a thousand people behind him is not a leader, but, the one who takes them along equally is a true leader." And added "I am accepting this leadership just because you wanted me, but, not with any egoistic attitude. Let us all move forward unitedly. Our fans are responsible for the growth of this industry and they will always be there to protect us."

Sadhu Kokila, Jayanna, Soorappa Babu, Guru Kiran, K. Manju, Bhogendra Umesh Banakar, Bha.Ma. Harish, Praveen Kumar, Ramu, Chinne Gowda, J.J. Krishna, K.P. Srikanth and others were present in the meeting.

Hundreds of families in the Kannada film industry are suffering as there is no work for them after the lockdown. Though some financial and grocery assistance were rendered to the workers, they proved to be inadequate. Unlike the Telugu industry, where a minister himself had approached the senior actor, Chiranjeevi, to offer assistance, the fact that decisions will be taken under the leadership of actor Shivarajkumar has given a ray of hope for the Kannada film fraternity.

It now remains to be seen if Shivarajkumar will follow megastar Chiranjeevi to bring relief to workers in the film industry.