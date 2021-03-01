Wrestler-turned-actor Danish Akhtar Saifi signed up for Kabzaa

Bengaluru: The latest actor to join the star cast of Sandalwood film 'Kabzaa' is wrestler Danish Akhtar Saifi, who stands at towering six-feet six inches. Kabzaa is being directed by R Chandru. The other cast includes Upendra in the lead and Sudeep will play a pivotal role as Bhargav Bhakshi.

Danish Akhtar Saifi made his Sandalwood debut with Kurukshetra as Bhima and also upcoming Sudeep's Kotigobba 3, now will begin shooting for the multilingual Kabzaa shortly. Danish says he is excited about his latest Sandalwood film.

According to sources, he will most likely portray a prominent villain role in the movie which will begin shooting next week as Upendra, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his Telugu flick, Ghani starring Varun Tej, will join the Kabza team from March 3.

According to the team, the pan-India film will be resuming its shooting with a jail episode, for which the makers are coming up with eight huge sets created by art director Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru for a 40-day schedule of the film.

This particular episode, including the action block and talkie portions, will be shot in a span of two months, and will have actors Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas and Kamraj, among others joining the schedule.

Danish will be joining the sets in the first week of March. Meanwhile, the mega project Kabzaa produced by Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner and backed by MTB Nagaraj, has music composed by Ravi Basrur.

The cinematography and editing is handled by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy, respectively. Kabzaa will be shot in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. The makers are planning to release the movie by the end of this year.