Yash and his team start publicity tour for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Kannada's pan-India movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' is heading towards its grand release worldwide. The team has kickstarted the promotions, while 'Rocking Star' Yash and other actors participated in media interactions.

Yash, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty have participated in the media interaction in New Delhi. The team shared their views and experiences working for a huge, two-part movie like 'KGF'.

As Bollywood veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon play significant roles, 'KGF: Chapter2' is one of the most hyped movies right now. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Sandalwood magnum opus is up for a grand release in theaters on April 14. Produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual action drama also has Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. The music of 'KGF 2' is composed by Ravi Basrur.