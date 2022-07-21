Yash completes 14 yrs in cinema; fans celebrate

He came and literally conquered with his recent release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' breaking all the records at the box office. Hard to believe that Rocking Star Yash has been around for quite some time. Yes, the pan-India star is completing 14 years in the cinema industry on Friday.

The Kannada film actor made his debut in 2007 with 'Jambada Hudugi' and also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his second film 'Moggina Manasu'.

The rising star went on to the next level as he grabbed his first lead film, 'Rocky' in 2008. From there, the actor never looked back and went on to script success with his films. His 2014 release 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari' ranks among the highest-grossing Kannada releases and gave Yash his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

The pan-India star, Yash enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. While marking his magnificent 14 years in the industry his fans are celebrating the same with a video that encapsulated his journey in the Cinema industry.

With his 2018 release, 'KGF: Chapter 1' the actor broke all the records at the box office and spread the charm of Rocky Bhai while creating a rage with his super fandom.

And then came 'KGF Chapter 2', which emerged as the Most Popular Indian Film of 2022, rated 8.5 on IMDb. The film collected Rs 430 crore. in the Hindi version alone and registered its name as the most successful Hindi film of all time after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is now the biggest hit of all time and the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam).