Yash Fans In Tamil Nadu Make Him Proud

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash has a massive fan following throughout the country after his performance in KGF. The movie, which was released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages became a phenomenal hit in all the languages. Hence Yash's followers increased in all the states.

Now, we hear that Yash's fans in Tamil Nadu have been doing charitable activities on behalf of the Kannada actor. These fans are said to have celebrated Yash's birthday as a festival. In addition to that, they have gone one step ahead. Tamil fans of Yash have already undertaken the task of food distribution for the needy on 8 of every month. This is happening in Dharma Puri district on 8 of every month, it is being said. Yash fans in Tamil Nadu have shared photos of food distribution which they did on February 8 on social media. Tamil fans association have posted pictures of themselves, and Yash banners which are displayed at several places on their twitter account.

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 which is a sequel to the first one will be released shortly in theatres. The teaser of the sequel has already created a big sensation and has doubled the expectations about the movie. KGF Chapter 2 will hit theatres on July 16 2021. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The dubbing rights of this movie have already been sold for a huge sum. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as villain Adheera in this movie. There are some new actors introduced in KGF Chapter 2, like Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and others. The movie has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale films banner.