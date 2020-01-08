Yash Instagram Account Hacked!!

Yes. You read that right. Fans of Sandalwood rocking star woke up to the news of their favourite star's Instagram account hacked on his birthday.

When they went on KGF actor Yash's Instagram page this morning they were shocked to find the message saying his account had been taken over.

Check out this message seen on Yash's Instagram page...

SURPRISE!! We have taken over your page like we have taken over your life. Happy Birthday to the one and only.



Yes, this message still exists as the top post on the KGF actor's Instagram page. But guess who took over his page? Well, the hackers were none than his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. The duo posted a video of a special cake they baked to celebrate Yash's birthday which is truly adorable.

Fans have been flooding his timelines with birthday messages while the KGF actor is busy spending time with his family. Yash turned 34 today. He will next be seen in the sequel to KGF 2 being directed by Prashanth Neel. There is a lot of demand to grab the distribution rights of the movie. However, the makers are in no hurry to sell. The last we heard was that they wanted to wait till the final product is ready so they could quote a whopping amount to buyers.







