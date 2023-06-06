Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ teaser to be out on this date

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” directed by Luv Ranjan. Currently, he is busy shooting for his next big film, “Animal.” Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Tollywood director of Arjun Reddy fame, this pan-Indian movie is set to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.



According to the latest information, the movie’s makers plan to release the teaser on June 16, 2023. There have been no posters or glimpses of the movie released for many months, so if the buzz is to be believed, it would be huge news for both Ranbir and Sandeep Vanga fans.

The female lead in this movie is Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also playing pivotal roles in this movie, which is a joint venture of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures banners. Stay tuned for more updates on Animal.