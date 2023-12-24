Sandeep Reedy Vanga shares details of ‘Animal’ OTT version

Renowned Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is enjoying immense success with blockbuster "Animal" starring Superstar Ranbir Kapoor reveals an update regarding film’s digital debut. In interviews following the release of "Animal," Vanga addressed the inclusion of additional footage for the OTT version.

He clarified that only 8-9 minutes were trimmed from the theatrical release, and he assured fans that this content would be reinstated for the OTT release. Currently, Vanga is involved in editing the OTT version to enhance the viewing experience.

The star-studded cast of "Animal" includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.