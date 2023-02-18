Sanjay Leela Bhansali States That ''Heeramandi' Is His Biggest Project As Yet'…

Heeramandi… Now this movie is the latest topic of the town in Bollywood. Being ac maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's prestigious project in collaboration with Netflix, there are many expectations on it. Till now, this ace director came up with royal love tales like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and intense love stories like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Saawariya. Now, he is once again back with another royal tale that deals with beautiful courtesans. The movie showcases the story of courtesans who were no less than queens' decades back! During the first look launch of the movie, director Sanjay spoke about his biggest shift from theatres to OTT…



Speaking about the shift he said, "I make big films and that comes naturally to me. But when I came to OTT I made something bigger, it's my biggest project as yet. So I didn't have to adapt to the digital medium, this will be like watching a film. So there is no holding back or trying to do something different for OTT. I made 8 episodes for this, and it's so demanding, I am constantly working on the script. You have to spend more hours than you do films but all of us are enjoying a lot. This one is very special. My dear Moin Baig came up with this idea 14 years back, but finally, it has gotten made. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place."

On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri, the makers unveiled the two new glimpses from the movie and showcased the ensemble cast Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in complete royal and regal avatars. Their grandeur attires just made us go aww… Along with all these lead actresses, the makers also unveiled the new glimpses on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing this glimpse, they also wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we'll wait! #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

All the beautiful actresses looked amazing in the grandeur black outfits and upped their appeals with royal ornaments.

This is the second glimpse… The makers also wrote, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi Coming soon!"

This time they picked the yellow grandeur attires and looked lovely as courtesans…

Speaking about Heeramandi, this web show is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is being bankrolled by Netflix platform… The further details of this movie will be revealed soon!