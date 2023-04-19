  • Menu
Santhosh Narayanan Confirms Release of 'Dasara' OST

Highlights

The recent movie "Dasara," starring Natural Star Nani and beautiful actress Keerthy Suresh, has turned out to be a super hit at the box office. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, this raw and rustic action drama also features Dheekshith Shetty in a crucial role.

According to the latest information, the movie's music director, Santhosh Narayanan, took to his Twitter account and announced that he would be soon releasing the Original Soundtrack (OST) of the film. However, he did not mention any release date.

The flick was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner and featured Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Purnaa, Jhansi, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

