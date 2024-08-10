Sarah Paulson admits she can’t watch horror movies

Despite earning the title of "scream queen" for her roles in popular horror projects like American Gothic, Bird Box, and the upcoming film Hold Your Breath, actress Sarah Paulson has revealed that she can't actually watch horror movies.

In a candid interview with People, Paulson admitted, "I'm such a ninny when it comes to horror stuff." She jokingly mentioned her close friend, actor Pedro Pascal, who often tries to convince her to watch scary films. "He's the person who is always trying to get me to go see scary movies," Paulson said.

Paulson recalled a conversation with Pascal about the film Hereditary. "He was like, 'You have to see this movie,' and I was like, 'There's no way I am going to see that movie.' Everyone I know wants me to go see all the Conjuring movies because I love Vera Farmiga, but I just can't do it."

Despite her aversion to watching horror, Paulson expressed her love for acting in horror projects. "I feel like a lot of people are very interested in casualizing things as actors, in order to make it feel real. But the reason I love working in this genre is that there is no part of a person in these stories that doesn't feel like what is happening to them is literally life and death," she explained.

Paulson emphasized the intensity and stakes in horror films, noting that "usually in these stories, in the genre, it is" a matter of life and death. While she may not enjoy watching horror, Paulson's performances continue to resonate with audiences, solidifying her place as a modern-day "scream queen."