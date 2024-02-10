Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week

Actress Sargun Mehta is filled with excitement as her two blockbuster Punjabi films, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' are set to re-release together during the Valentine's Day week. Reflecting on the significance of these films in her career, Sargun expressed gratitude for the pivotal role they played in shaping her journey as a film heroine in Punjab.

"Angrej was my first film in Punjab, and that's how I became the film heroine I am today. I feel like the most important role any project has played in my entire career has been Angrej,” Sargun shared.

'Angrej,' a historical romantic drama directed by Simerjit Singh, marked Sargun's debut in Punjabi cinema. The film, featuring Amrinder Gill, Sargun, and Aditi Sharma, holds a special place in the hearts of audiences.

"My name in ‘Angrej’ was Dhan Kaur, and even today, if I go to Canada, Australia, or any place in Punjab, they call me Dhan Kaur. I think it's because they relate to the character the most. I can't express this feeling in words,” she added.

Reflecting on 'Qismat,' where she portrayed the character of Bani, Sargun reminisced about the initial skepticism regarding its success. However, the film went on to become a breakthrough moment for Punjabi cinema, opening up new genres.

"Now, we have so many more genres opening up in Punjab. I think every genre has that one breakthrough film, and ‘Qismat’ was one of them,” said the actress.

As both films re-release for Valentine's week, Sargun Mehta is thrilled that these projects, which significantly influenced her career, will be celebrated once again by audiences in Punjab. On the professional front, she is currently involved as a producer in the show 'Dalchini.'