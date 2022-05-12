'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie review and release day LIVE updates
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit the theatres Today. check out live updates about the movie
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit the theatres Today. check out live updates about the movie
Live Updates
- 12 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT
Cinema matram chala bagundi💥💥💥— Hari DHFM (@MHareeswar) May 12, 2022
Enjoy pandago 🔥
Theater motham kcpd aa#SVPReview #SVP #KCPD pic.twitter.com/FhkK0izzEz
- 12 May 2022 7:17 AM GMT
1st half done .— Gopi chand ˢᵛᵖᵒⁿᵐᵃʸ¹²🔔 (@GopiChandChinn3) May 12, 2022
Babu tyming
Songs lo dance
Aa dilog slang
Gonthu poyindhi 🥵#SVP #SVPReview #SarkaruVaariPataa #SVPMania https://t.co/zHwaXPvq6D
- 12 May 2022 7:16 AM GMT
One word - B L O C K B U S T E R— S🍸 (@SrishtyHere) May 12, 2022
One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood. Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. #MaheshBabu single handedly created a huge impact in the movie. KUDOS to the entire cast. #SVPReview #SarkaruVaariPaata ￼
- 12 May 2022 7:16 AM GMT
BlockBuster 💥🤙 #SVPReview @urstrulyMahesh Kottesav anna BB👍— 10 (@V1nay9999) May 12, 2022
Mahesh Character..aah Dialogues Aah swag🫶🏻👌Never Before🫶🏻
BGM 🤙 @MusicThaman
Songs Picturization 👌@ParasuramPetla Paraak💥
Chennai lo Babu Mania 🔥🫶🏻
Inkosari Set cheyali Show 🥳#SarkaruVaariPaata
- 12 May 2022 6:59 AM GMT
One word - TERRIFIC— 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒔🇵🇸 (@Playbowled) May 12, 2022
One of the best movies ever made in Tollywood. Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. #MaheshBabu single handedly created a huge impact in the movie. Keerthy Suresh played a decent role. #SVPReview #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/ipzVadwe2t
- 12 May 2022 6:09 AM GMT
It’s all about super star @urstrulyMahesh what a swag what a timing …. #SVP is a real treat to watch ,Kudos to @ParasuramPetla for his writing and presenting hilarious yet powerful characters … ee saari @MythriOfficial disti theeyunchukovaali !!!— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 12, 2022
- 12 May 2022 6:08 AM GMT
Movie bagundi story simple ga vundi antha 1st half medha 2nd half picha enjoy chesa Motham story ni mosindhi babu last fight lo dialogue mental mass asalu 3.15/5 🔥🔥🔥#SarkaaruVaariPaata— 𝙸𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒 #𝚂𝚟𝚙𝙾𝚗𝙼𝚊𝚢𝟷𝟸🔔🦇 (@itachiistan1) May 12, 2022
- 12 May 2022 6:07 AM GMT
Entertaining First Half 👌— 💫Chittii💫 (@Sweety_dad_girl) May 12, 2022
Avg to avg 2nd half 👍#MaheshBabu Rampage 👌
Big feast for fans 🔥🔥#Story writing 👎
Screen play 👎
One time watchable Entertainer 👌👌#SarkaaruVaariPaata https://t.co/eltJIsn56D
- 12 May 2022 6:05 AM GMT
Okay amma.. @urstrulyMahesh babu usual kumesadu..🥳 especially dialogues adhargotesadu..👌— Dinesh M (@macha235) May 12, 2022
Parshuram anna story line bagundhi kani story development ey inka chesunte bagundu..😌
Overall songs, fights chuskunte.. 2.9999999 evachu👍👍#SarkaaruVaariPaata #SVP https://t.co/5UXo9Dw9ZR
- 12 May 2022 6:04 AM GMT
Second half: good— అఖండ సికిందర్ ఘోర (@conquerordon1) May 12, 2022
Over all gaa movie super hit
Manchi message undi movie lo
Bgm heroine rendu minuss
Mb fans ki poonakalee💥#SarkaaruVaariPaata https://t.co/sMeFV6FNAD