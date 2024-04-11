  • Menu
'Sasivadane' creates curiosity with the latest song
The eagerly anticipated romantic film "Sasivadane," starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 19, 2024. Produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda and directed by Saimohan Ubbana, the movie promises to be a heartfelt journey for viewers.

Featuring a captivating soundtrack and soul-stirring performances, "Sasivadane" has already generated significant buzz among audiences. The latest song release, "VethikaNinnila," penned by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Satya Yamini, adds depth to the narrative, resonating with audiences' emotions.

With a stellar supporting cast including Rangasthalam Mahesh and Sriman, coupled with exquisite cinematography by Shrie SaiKumaar Daara, "Sasivadane" offers a visually stunning experience. The film's promotions highlight its intense romantic storyline, promising to leave a lasting impression on audiences' hearts.



