Live
- K’taka BJP moves ECI against distribution of Congress' 'guarantee cards’
- 'Soil of martyrs' villages reveals Kashmir connection': PM Modi slams Kharge in Rajasthan rally
- Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?
- Five feared drowned in UP canal, rescue operations on
- Cloud engineering a painkiller, not solution against global warming: Study
- LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
- Cong like rusted iron, says Defence Minister Singh in MP poll rally
- There's no BRS in the state and no Congress in the Central says DK Aruna
- Maybe Kishor will get to 90m before me: Neeraj Chopra
- IPL 2024: ‘Hopefully we will see him in action against CSK’, says Justin Langer on Mayank Yadav’s availability
Just In
‘Sasivadane’ creates curiosity with the latest song
The eagerly anticipated romantic film "Sasivadane," starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 19, 2024.
The eagerly anticipated romantic film "Sasivadane," starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 19, 2024. Produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda and directed by Saimohan Ubbana, the movie promises to be a heartfelt journey for viewers.
Featuring a captivating soundtrack and soul-stirring performances, "Sasivadane" has already generated significant buzz among audiences. The latest song release, "VethikaNinnila," penned by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Satya Yamini, adds depth to the narrative, resonating with audiences' emotions.
With a stellar supporting cast including Rangasthalam Mahesh and Sriman, coupled with exquisite cinematography by Shrie SaiKumaar Daara, "Sasivadane" offers a visually stunning experience. The film's promotions highlight its intense romantic storyline, promising to leave a lasting impression on audiences' hearts.