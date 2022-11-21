Satya Dev Congratulates Megastar Chiranjeevi For Being Honoured With 'Indian Film Personality Of The Year'…

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is honoured with the prestigious 'Indian Film Personality Of The year' award yesterday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced this great news and also praised Chiranjeevi for his commendable work in the film industry. The event was held in Goa on Sunday and high-profile dignitaries were present along with ace film stars like Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mrunal Thakur.



Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022 award goes to 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐢 With an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, he has been a part of more than 150 feature films 📽️https://t.co/l9sTnVsdwR#IFFI #IFFI53 @KChiruTweets #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/ZyOsWbPNcc — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳#AmritMahotsav (@PIBHyderabad) November 20, 2022

Along with sharing the great news, they also wrote, "Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022 award goes to 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐢 With an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, he has been a part of more than 150 feature films. https://youtu.be/E7ysNIG-8q0 #IFFI #IFFI53 @KChiruTweets #Chiranjeevi".

INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY @IFFIGoa Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets! pic.twitter.com/ZIk0PvhzHX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 20, 2022

Anurag Thakur also congratulated Chiranjeevi with this special post… He wrote, "INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY @IFFIGoav Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!".

Even Chiranjeevi also thanked Anurag Thakur with his social media post…

"Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!".

Even Pawan Kalyan also congratulated his dear brother on this great achievement and wrote, "అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారికి హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు @KChiruTweets తెలుగు చలన చిత్రసీమలో శిఖర సమానులు, అన్నయ్య శ్రీ చిరంజీవి గారిని 'ఇండియన్ ఫిల్మ్ పర్సనాలిటీ ఆఫ్ ద ఇయర్-2022' పురస్కారం వరించడం ఎంతో సంతోషాన్ని కలిగించింది. గోవాలో జరుగుతున్న 53వ అంతర్జాతీయ చలన చిత్రోత్సవాలలో భాగంగా భారత ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించిన ఈ పురస్కారం అన్నయ్య కీర్తి కిరీటంలో చేరిన మరొక వజ్రం. ఈ ఆనంద సమయంలో నా మార్గదర్శి అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారికి హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుపైబడిన అన్నయ్య సినీ ప్రస్థానం, తనను తాను మలచుకొని ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాల్లో చిరస్థానం సంపాదించుకోవడం నాతో సహా ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. అంతర్జాతీయ చలన చిత్ర వేదికపై అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారికి ఈ గౌరవం దక్కుతున్నందుకు ఎంతో ఆనందిస్తున్నాను."

Even Satya Devn congratulated Chiranjeevi for his great achievement…

Hearty congratulations to Annaya MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu on being honoured with "Indian Film Personality of the Year". This is another testimonial for your relentless pursuit. You never seize to inspire Annaya ♥️#IFFI2022 pic.twitter.com/v5YZJTTmCY — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) November 21, 2022

His tweet reads, "Hearty congratulations to Annaya MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu on being honoured with "Indian Film Personality of the Year". This is another testimonial for your relentless pursuit. You never seize to inspire Annaya #IFFI2022".

Even Spanish film director Carlos Saura is honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award…

Celebrated Spanish film director Carlos Saura honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at 53rd IFFI Daughter Anna Saura accepted the award on behalf of the eminent filmmaker at the opening ceremony of #IFFI53 Read here: https://t.co/HocXj2LcmV #IFFIGoa #IFFI pic.twitter.com/sWE4IjbSfv — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2022

The post reads, "Celebrated Spanish film director Carlos Saura honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at 53rd IFFI Daughter Anna Saura accepted the award on behalf of the eminent filmmaker at the opening ceremony of #IFFI53".

Carlos couldn't receive the award and so, her daughter was presented with the prestigious award on the stage… Sharing the same, Carlos said, "I could not come to the ceremony personally since I am recovering from Bronchitis."

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he will be next seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar movies. Yesterday, on this special occasion, the makers of Waltair Veerayya shared a new poster of Chiru and announced that the first single will be out on 23rd November…

The post reads, "Get ready for the biggest party of the year #WaltairVeerayya first single #BossParty on November 23rd at 4.05 PM Megastar @KChiruTweets @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @UrvashiRautela @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

Be ready to shake your legs for the "Boss Party…" song!