Seetimaar brings troibles to DSP?

Tollywood: Seetimaar is the super-hit song from Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham. Salman Khan has used the song for his new Hindi film Radhe. Devi Sri Prasad who composed the original has composed the Hindi version as well. The song came out yesterday and has caught the attention of everyone. However, we have now come to know that Aditya Music who originally has the song rights is said to have upset with DSP for not approaching them before reusing the song.



A few websites in Telugu reported that Aditya Music is planning to send legal notice to the composer but we hear that mediations are going on for both parties to settle the issue amicably.

Prabhu Deva is the director of Radhe. The film is hitting the screens on 13th May in theatres as well as Zee Plex online digital platform. Keep watching the space for more details on the project.



