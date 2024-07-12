Sequel to Karthi’sblockbuster ‘Sardar’set to roll with high expectations

The highly anticipated sequel to Karthi's blockbuster film 'Sardar' has been officially announced. Titled 'Sardar 2', the film marks the return of the dynamic duo, Karthi and director PS Mithran, after the success of the first installment. Recently, the film's pooja ceremony was held, signaling the commencement of production scheduled to begin on July 15th in Chennai.

'Sardar 2' promises to escalate the action and intrigue, focusing on a new narrative centered around a crucial Cambodia mission. Karthi is set to reprise his role as a RAW agent, delivering another power-packed performance. Produced by S Lakshman Kumar under Prince Pictures, the sequel boasts a significantly higher budget compared to its predecessor, ensuring grander sets and enhanced production values.

The film reunites a talented crew with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music and George C Williams handling cinematography duties. With the success of 'Sardar' setting high expectations, fans and critics alike eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this thrilling espionage saga.