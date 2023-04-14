Sequel to PAN-Indian Flop Film Kabzaa Commences Shoot

Despite the first part of the PAN-Indian film Kabzaa being a commercial failure, the makers have announced the sequel without hesitation, drawing a negative response from netizens. The recently released poster for Kabzaa 2 features a gun and a chair, announcing the start of the sequel's shoot. Many criticized the first film, calling it a copycat of KGF, but the team has taken a bold step in moving forward with the sequel.

The period action drama stars Upendra and Shriya Saran in lead roles, with Kichcha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar in crucial supporting roles. Kabzaa is directed and produced by R Chandru, with Ravi Basrur composing the music. The cast also includes Murali Sharma, Sudha, John Kokken, and Anoop Revanna in vital roles.