Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol poses after years; pics gone viral

“Gadar 2” is continuing in full swing even days after its release. The action drama has clocked 500 crores at the box office and to cherish this moment, Sunny Deol threw a lavish bash in Mumbai yesterday night.

The entire industry including the Khans and Kapoors attended the bash and took part in Sunny Deol’s happiness. But the main aspect of the bash was the entry of Shahrukh Khan with his wife.

Going back in time, Sunny Deol and Shahrukh Khan have not been on talking terms ever since they teamed up in Yash Chopra’s “Darr.” Since then, there has been a cold war between SRK and Sunny Deol.

Well, all that changed yesterday as the stars patched up and even posed for the media. Images of the same have gone viral all over. SRK’s “Jawan”directed by Atlee co-starring Nayantharais all set to hit the screens on the 7th of September