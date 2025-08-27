Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone encounter legal trouble; lawyer intervenes

SRK Deepika controversy News: In celebrity court case that was recently registered in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six Hyundai officials, were named. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Bharatpur lawyer Kirti Singh, who said the carmaker had cheated her as her Hyundai Alcazar, which she had bought in June 2022, was giving her multiple issues.

The origin of the dispute

The complaint was registered in the Bharatpur court, based on the petition of Kirti Singh, who said she had purchased the car from Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd, Sonipat. She had paid an advance of ₹51,000 for the vehicle and took a loan for the remaining amount. She alleged that the company had promised her a “garbage-free” car, but after it was delivered, she started facing several technical issues.

The most important of Bollywood actors lawsuit, as per her complaint, were related to the accelerator and the engine management system.

The negligence angle

She had raised several complaints to Hyundai, she added, but the company had neither provided any solution nor offered to repair the car or refund the money. She had, therefore, decided to take legal recourse.

SRK, Deepika dragged into the issue

Acting on Singh’s plea, the Bharatpur court instructed the Mathura Gate police station to register an FIR. Nominated in the FIR were Hyundai’s Managing Director Ansoo Kim, Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg, and Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd’s directors and managers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also been named in Shah Rukh Khan legal case. According to the legal notice Bollywood, the actors are brand ambassadors of Hyundai and by promoting their vehicles, they have played a role in endorsing faulty cars.

Investigation in progress

As the FIR has been registered, the police have started the investigation process. At this stage, Deepika Padukone legal trouble is under probe, and more legal actions will be taken as the investigations are carried out. The actors have remained silent on the contestation so far.