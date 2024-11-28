Shah Rukh Khan gives voice over to ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated audiences, this time as the voice of Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated film, Mufasa: The Lion King. Sharing a special connection with the legendary character, SRK recently opened up about how Mufasa's inspiring journey resonates with his own.

In a newly released promotional video, Shah Rukh narrates Mufasa's tale—a story of perseverance, leadership, and triumph. He reflects on his personal journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most beloved stars. Mirroring Mufasa's rise to greatness amidst challenges, Shah Rukh highlights the values of determination and resilience that have defined his career.

The film serves as a prequel to the iconic The Lion King and explores Mufasa's transformation from an orphan to the revered King of the Pride Lands. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the story introduces key characters like Rafiki and Taka while showcasing Mufasa's growth alongside a diverse cast of friends.

Produced by Disney, the movie will release in India on December 20, 2024, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh's iconic voice promises to bring depth to Mufasa's character, adding to the excitement surrounding this visually stunning and emotionally compelling film.

Experience the legend of Mufasa like never before in this heartfelt tale of courage and destiny, perfect for families and fans of all ages.