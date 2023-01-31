Shah Rukh Khan Hinted Possible 'Pathaan 2' Movie

The recent success of the movie "Pathaan" has been a source of excitement for the cast, crew, and fans alike. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has broken several box office records, crossing the 300 crore rupee mark in India. To celebrate its success, Yash Raj Films hosted a special press conference with the three actors and the director. During the conference, Shah Rukh Khan hinted at the possibility of a sequel and expressed his enthusiasm to be a part of it.

Siddharth Anand also shared his hopes for a sequel, stating that working with Shah Rukh Khan was a dream come true and that he would love to do it again. SRK jokingly added that he was ready to grow his hair for the sequel, and that he would do his best to give it everything he's got. Siddharth added that he is excited about what the future holds for the franchise.



On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is set to start shooting for the film "Jawan" on February 1st, 2023, directed by Atlee Kumar with a planned release in June 2023. He also has a December release of the film "Dunki" by Rajkumar Hirani on the horizon. The success of "Pathaan" adds to SRK's already impressive resume and fans are eagerly waiting for his future projects.



In conclusion, the buzz around "Pathaan 2" is palpable, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for the franchise. With Shah Rukh Khan's commitment and Siddharth Anand's vision, it's sure to be a hit.

